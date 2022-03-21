CarWale
    Tata Altroz gets a price revision

    Jay Shah

    Tata Altroz gets a price revision

    - Automatic transmission introduced 

    - Available in new Opera Blue colour

    With the launch of the Tata Altroz Automatic, the Indian carmaker has also discreetly hiked the ex-showroom prices of the hatchback. The Altroz can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains and all the variants get a uniform price increase of Rs 3,000. The variants on offer include XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. 

    Tata Motors has also launched the Altroz with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox that is available at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Automatic is offered in XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims. The new transmission is linked exclusively to the 1.2-litre petrol engine and is tuned to deliver an output of 85bhp and 113Nm torque. To know more about the Altroz Automatic, click here.

    Last week, the prices of the other models in the line-up such as the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Nexon EV, and Tigor EV were also hiked and you can know the details here. This month, the carmaker has also listed exchange and cash discount offers on several of its models. All the offers are applicable till 31 March, 2022 and you can read more about it here.

