Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon

- Tata Safari and Harrier get the highest discount benefits

- No discount offers on Altroz and Punch

With the onset of the new month, Tata Motors has listed an array of discounts on the Tigor, Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, and Safari. These discounts are in the form of cash discounts, exchange discounts, and corporate benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers.

Starting with the SUVs, all the variants of the Harrier SUV are available with an exchange discount of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, the Safari three-row SUV can also be bought with an exchange benefit of Rs 40,000. However, Safari does not get any corporate discount.

The Tata Nexon compact SUV is available in over 40 variants and was recently offered in a new Royale Blue exterior shade with added features, and you can know more about it here. This month, the petrol versions of the SUV, except the Dark edition range, can be purchased with an exchange discount of Rs 15,000.

The lower variants of the Tata Tiago, XE, XM, and XT (except the CNG trims) attract an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The higher-specs XZ and XZ+ get an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. The same benefits have been carried over for the Tigor compact sedan. The corporate benefit on both models can be availed up to Rs 3,000.

Later this month, Tata Motors will launch the Altroz Automatic in India. The automated gearbox will be offered in XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims with a new paint scheme, details of which can be read here.