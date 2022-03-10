CarWale
    BMW X4 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 70.50 lakh

    Jay Shah

    BMW X4 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 70.50 lakh

    - Available in both petrol and diesel powertrains

    - Offered in a special Dark Shadow edition

    BMW India has launched the X4 facelift in India with prices starting at Rs 70.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed luxury SUV can also be had in the special Black Shadow Edition and is powered by both petrol and diesel powertrains. The X4 is produced locally at the brand’s plant in Chennai. 

    BMW X4 Facelift Front View

    Externally, the X4 facelift is adorned by the larger signature kidney grille flanked by the slimmer yet sharper LED headlamps. Courtesy of the M Aerodynamic package, the X4 features a body-coloured front and rear apron along with side sills. The bumpers too, have been redesigned and has wider air inlets. 

    Inside, the cabin of the X4 feels as luxurious and upmarket as any other BMW model. There’s generous use of Sensatec leather along with features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a three-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, welcome carpet lights, and rear passenger seats that can be folded backwards by up to nine degrees. 

    BMW X4 Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the powertrain, the xDrive30i is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol mill that puts out 251bhp and 350Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the xDrive30d diesel motor produces 261bhp and 620Nm torque. Both the engines come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. 

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the BMW X4 facelift:

    BMW X4 xDrive30i : Rs 70.50 lakh

    BMW X4 xDrive30d: Rs 72.50 lakh

