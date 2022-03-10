CarWale
    2022 MG ZS EV facelift sold out in India for this year

    Gajanan Kashikar

    2022 MG ZS EV facelift sold out in India for this year

    MG recently brought the all-electric ZS facelift to India with an updated exterior design, improved range, and additional features. However, the British automaker has closed its order books, as the new ZS EV has already been sold out for 2022. Having said that, MG might reopen bookings for the electric SUV sometime later this year.

    MG ZS EV Front View

    This mid-life facelift brings the ZS EV closer in the spirit to its combustion engine counterpart, the Astor when it comes to exterior design. Like the Astor, MG has provided the ZS EV with new LED headlights, L-shaped daytime running lights, new front and rear bumpers, and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels. Since the electric SUV doesn’t need a radiator grille, the ZS EV comes with a closed-off grille with a socket for charging at the front.

    MG ZS EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The ZS EV facelift carries forward the older interior design with upgraded equipment. For starters, there is a new 10.1-inch i-Smart infotainment touchscreen with over 75 connected car features, a seven-inch digital driver display, and leather upholstery.

    MG ZS EV Infotainment System

    Apart from that, this electric SUV gets plenty of features such as a wireless charging pad, a PM 2.5 in-cabin filter, six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera setup, electronically adjustable front seats, ESP, EBA, HDC, HLA, electric parking brake, cruise control, auto headlights and front wipers, a panoramic sunroof, and heated outside rear-view mirrors. Although MG hasn’t equipped the new ZS EV with Level 1 or Level 2 Autonomy, it has been given a handful of ADAS features – blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear-cross traffic alert.

    MG ZS EV Dashboard

    MG offers two different battery packs with the new ZS EV in some international markets. However, only one of them has made its way to India – 50.3kWh. This is a bigger battery pack, as compared to the older 44.5kWh. Further, the 50.3kWh provides an improved range of 461km on a full charge, as per WLTP. It produces 173bhp and delivers 280Nm of torque.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 25.88 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
