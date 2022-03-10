Mercedes-Benz S-Class wins Premium Car Award at ICOTY 2022

- The Mahindra XUV700 wins the Indian Car of The Year

- Audi e-tron wins Green Car Award by ICOTY

The results of the ICOTY 2022 have been announced and the winner of the Premium Car Award is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The first runner-up was the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, followed by the Volvo S60, which was the second runner-up.

Contenders in the Premium Car Award by ICOTY 2022 included the Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes-AMG A35, Mercedes-AMG A45 S, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Volvo S60. The winners of this prestigious award in the last three years include the Defender, 3 Series, and the XC40, in the year 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

The ICOTY 2022 jury members included Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Dhruv Behl and Ishan Raghava from AutoX, Aspi Bhathena and Sarmad Kadri from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aniruddha Rangnekar from Evo India, Kartik Ware and Pablo Chatterjee from Motoring World, Bertrand DSouza and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Murlidhar S from The Hindu, Kranti Sambhav and Girish Karkera from the Times Group, Ashish Jha from Outlook, and Vikrant Singh from CarWale.