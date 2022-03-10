CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class wins Premium Car Award at ICOTY 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    434 Views
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class wins Premium Car Award at ICOTY 2022

    - The Mahindra XUV700 wins the Indian Car of The Year

    - Audi e-tron wins Green Car Award by ICOTY

    The results of the ICOTY 2022 have been announced and the winner of the Premium Car Award is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The first runner-up was the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, followed by the Volvo S60, which was the second runner-up.

    Contenders in the Premium Car Award by ICOTY 2022 included the Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes-AMG A35, Mercedes-AMG A45 S, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Volvo S60. The winners of this prestigious award in the last three years include the Defender, 3 Series, and the XC40, in the year 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    The ICOTY 2022 jury members included Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Dhruv Behl and Ishan Raghava from AutoX, Aspi Bhathena and Sarmad Kadri from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aniruddha Rangnekar from Evo India, Kartik Ware and Pablo Chatterjee from Motoring World, Bertrand DSouza and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Murlidhar S from The Hindu, Kranti Sambhav and Girish Karkera from the Times Group, Ashish Jha from Outlook, and Vikrant Singh from CarWale.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 1.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 MG ZS EV facelift sold out in India for this year
     Next 
    Audi e-tron wins Green Car of the Year award at ICOTY 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    798 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 64.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.84 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.99 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.89 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.88 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.89 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.75 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.91 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.76 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.80 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    798 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz S-Class wins Premium Car Award at ICOTY 2022