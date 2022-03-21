CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Harrier gets an air purifier in regular variants

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,845 Views
    Tata Harrier gets an air purifier in regular variants

    - The air purifier was previously offered only in special the Harrier Kaziranga edition

    - The feature is available starting from the XT variant

    Last month, Tata Motors launched the Harrier Kaziranga edition in the country, details of which are available here. The special edition of the SUV received a set of new features, which are now slowly trickling down to the regular variants.

    Tata Harrier Front View

    One such feature that has now made its way to the standard variants of the Tata Harrier is the air purifier. The feature was previously offered only with the Kaziranga edition of the model, but it is now available across the variant line-up, starting from the XT variant.

    Apart from the feature list and cosmetic changes, there were no other mechanical updates to the Harrier Kaziranga edition. The model is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. To read our first look review of the Harrier Kaziranga edition, click here.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz DCA launched — Now in pictures
     Next 
    Tata Altroz gets a price revision

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32294 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.41 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32294 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Harrier gets an air purifier in regular variants