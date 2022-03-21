Tata Harrier gets an air purifier in regular variants

- The air purifier was previously offered only in special the Harrier Kaziranga edition

- The feature is available starting from the XT variant

Last month, Tata Motors launched the Harrier Kaziranga edition in the country, details of which are available here. The special edition of the SUV received a set of new features, which are now slowly trickling down to the regular variants.

One such feature that has now made its way to the standard variants of the Tata Harrier is the air purifier. The feature was previously offered only with the Kaziranga edition of the model, but it is now available across the variant line-up, starting from the XT variant.

Apart from the feature list and cosmetic changes, there were no other mechanical updates to the Harrier Kaziranga edition. The model is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. To read our first look review of the Harrier Kaziranga edition, click here.