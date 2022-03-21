CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Tata Altroz automatic launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,346 Views
    New Tata Altroz automatic launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh

    - The Tata Altroz automatic version is available in seven variants

    - The model is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

    The 2022 Tata Altroz automatic version has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the DCT version of the premium hatchback commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 21,000.

    The Tata Altroz DCA is offered in six colours such as Cosmos Black, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Harbour Blue, and the new Opera Blue paintjob. Customers can choose from seven variants such as XMA+, XTA, XZA, XZA (O), XZA+, XTA Dark, and XZA+ Dark. The model gets new features such as shift-by-wire technology, auto park lock function, machine learning, and cooling technology for the wet clutch mechanism.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Tata Altroz automatic is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Apart from the new dual-clutch gearbox, the model is also available with a five-speed manual unit. Rivals to the Tata Altroz DCA include the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Altroz automatic variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

    Altroz XMA+: Rs 8.10 lakh

    Altroz XTA: Rs 8.60 lakh

    Altroz XZA: Rs 9.10 lakh

    Altroz XZA (O): Rs 9.22 lakh

    Altroz XZA+: Rs 9.60 lakh

    Altroz XTA Dark: Rs 9.06 lakh

    Altroz XZA+ Dark: Rs 9.90 lakh

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Glanza launched — Now in pictures
     Next 
    Spec comparison: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32294 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.37 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.15 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.76 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32294 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Altroz automatic launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh