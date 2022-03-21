New Tata Altroz automatic launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh

- The Tata Altroz automatic version is available in seven variants

- The model is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

The 2022 Tata Altroz automatic version has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the DCT version of the premium hatchback commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 21,000.

The Tata Altroz DCA is offered in six colours such as Cosmos Black, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Harbour Blue, and the new Opera Blue paintjob. Customers can choose from seven variants such as XMA+, XTA, XZA, XZA (O), XZA+, XTA Dark, and XZA+ Dark. The model gets new features such as shift-by-wire technology, auto park lock function, machine learning, and cooling technology for the wet clutch mechanism.

Powering the Tata Altroz automatic is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Apart from the new dual-clutch gearbox, the model is also available with a five-speed manual unit. Rivals to the Tata Altroz DCA include the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Altroz automatic variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Altroz XMA+: Rs 8.10 lakh

Altroz XTA: Rs 8.60 lakh

Altroz XZA: Rs 9.10 lakh

Altroz XZA (O): Rs 9.22 lakh

Altroz XZA+: Rs 9.60 lakh

Altroz XTA Dark: Rs 9.06 lakh

Altroz XZA+ Dark: Rs 9.90 lakh