Spec comparison: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro

The hatchbacks in the budget segment are one of the strong contributors to car sales in the country. The low cost of ownership, compact design, and a modest set of features has made them a popular choice among customers. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, one of the bestselling models in the country competes against the likes of Hyundai Santro. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the 2022 Wagon R in the country with more features and cosmetic updates.

Read below to learn more about the key differences between the 2022 Wagon R and the Hyundai Santro.

Exterior

As compared to the regular Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the 2022 model gets fresh updates in the form of sporty roof design and dynamic alloy wheels. The vehicle is based on the Heartect platform and the top-spec variant is available in two dual-tone colour options – Gallant Red and Magma Grey. Apart from these, most of the other styling elements have been retained from the outgoing model.

The Hyundai Santro is based on the ‘Rhythmical Tension’ design ideology which features a hexagonal cascading front grille. The vehicle gets sleek and sporty styling elements as compared to its predecessors. The higher variants distinguish themselves from the regular model with chrome surrounds on the grille, along with body-coloured ORVMs and handles.

Interior

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a dual-tone theme with premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design. Interestingly, the updated Wagon R offers cloud-based services along with a seven-inch touchscreen all-digital instrument cluster, gloss-finished insert on the centre console, and redesigned air-con controls. In terms of features, the 2022 Wagon R now offers up to eight speakers, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and more.

Hyundai’s entry-level model, the Santro gets a fairly decent cabin layout and a dual-tone beige and black interior combination. The higher variants offer a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system display with smartphone connectivity and a multi-function steering wheel. Additionally, depending on the variant, the hatchback also offers convenience features like a rear washer and wiper, rearview camera, and more.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Wagon R is available in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre advanced K-series petrol engines with Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS). The 1.0-litre engine is available in both manual and AGS options. Moreover, it also offers a CNG option. The petrol version generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the CNG mode generates 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both manual and AGS options.

The Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68bhp at 5,500rpm and 99Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. The hatchback also offers a CNG option which generates 58bhp at 5,500rpm and 85Nm of torque 4,500rpm.

Conclusion

Between the two models, the Hyundai Santro is priced aggressively and is significantly lower than the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. That said, the Wagon R scored additional brownie points with two engine options and modern features. Therefore, depending on individual preferences, customers can opt from either one of them.