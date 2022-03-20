CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Suzuki to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Gujarat

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    933 Views
    Suzuki to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Gujarat

    - To establish BEV manufacturing plant by 2025

    - Carmaker to invest 104.4 billion rupees 

    In a recent regulatory filed by Maruti Suzuki, the carmaker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State of Gujarat to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries locally in the state. 

    With an investment of approximately 150 billion yen (over 10,400 crore), Suzuki is most likely to expand its production capacity for electric vehicle manufacturing by 2025. This will be followed by the construction of a plant for BEV batteries adjacent to the existing Gujarat facility by 2026. The automaker will also set up a vehicle recycling plant by 2025. 

    Besides this, with the onset of 2022, Maruti Suzuki has already begun its launch streak with the introduction of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Dzire CNG, and Wagon R facelift. The company has also commenced working on the new mid-size SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. To know more about the upcoming SUV, click here. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Altroz automatic variant to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4511 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4511 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Suzuki to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Gujarat