Suzuki to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Gujarat

- To establish BEV manufacturing plant by 2025

- Carmaker to invest 104.4 billion rupees

In a recent regulatory filed by Maruti Suzuki, the carmaker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State of Gujarat to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries locally in the state.

With an investment of approximately 150 billion yen (over 10,400 crore), Suzuki is most likely to expand its production capacity for electric vehicle manufacturing by 2025. This will be followed by the construction of a plant for BEV batteries adjacent to the existing Gujarat facility by 2026. The automaker will also set up a vehicle recycling plant by 2025.

