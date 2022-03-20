Tata Altroz automatic variant to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Tata Altroz will soon be offered with a DCT transmission

- The model is currently offered only with a five-speed manual unit

Tata Motors is all set to launch the automatic variant of the Altroz premium hatchback in the country tomorrow. The carmaker has already begun accepting bookings of the DCA variant, the booking amount and other details of which can be read here.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz DCA variant will be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine, the power output of which is yet to be revealed. This motor, which is currently available only with a five-speed manual unit, will soon be offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Tata Altroz DCA will be available in three trims including XT, XZ, and XZ+. Apart from a new shade known as Opera Blue, customers will be able to choose from Harbour Blue, Avenue White, Cosmos Black, Downtown Red, and Arcade Grey. Once launched, the Tata Altroz automatic variant will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT, Hyundai i20 CVT, Volkswagen Polo automatic, and the Honda Jazz CVT.