    Tata Altroz automatic to be launched this month; bookings open

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    12,015 Views
    Tata Altroz automatic to be launched this month; bookings open

    - To be offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission

    - Bookings open for Rs 21,000 

    Tata Motors has announced that the Altroz hatchback will be soon offered with a new DCT gearbox. To debut with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, the DCT unit will be offered in the XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants. The bookings for the Altroz automatic have commenced from today for Rs 21,000 and will be launched by 15 March, 2022. 

    Along with the new automatic transmission, the Tata Altroz will also be available in a new Opera Blue exterior shade. Other colour options are to include Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Cosmos Black, and Harbour Blue. The Altroz was recently spotted in the new blue shade at a dealer stockyard and you can know more about it here.

    Currently, the 1.2-litre petrol engine is only mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm torque. The exact power output figures of the Altroz automatic are expected to be known closer to launch. The Tata Altroz with the DCT unit will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT, Hyundai i20 CVT, Honda Jazz CVT, and Volkswagen Polo automatic.

    Commenting on this much-awaited product, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “India’s safest hatchback, the Altroz, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the Altroz DCA. We are confident that the Altroz DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new Altroz DCA. I am confident that the Altroz DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
