Speaking To F4 Racer Mira Erda: The CarWale Podcast

The CarWale Podcast celebrates Women’s Day by interviewing women who have excelled in the automotive field. In episode 3 for season 2, we talk to Mira Erda, who is the first female racer from India to win internationally in a Formula 4 race. To listen to the podcast, click on the link below.

Women’s Day Special: Speaking To F4 Racer Mira Erda| S2: Ep 3 | The CarWale Podcast

Mira Erda: A Brief Introduction

Mira has been into racing since the age of nine, and she has participated in many other races including the JK Racing Championship, Plus Yamaha SL International Challenge, as well as the Euro JK Series. In the latter, she is the first woman to race in one of the highest classes of Formula racing from India. To know more, click on the podcast link above.

Women In Motorsport And More

Apart from her racing career, Mira’s family has their own go-kart track known as Erda Speedway in Gujarat, where apart from the trainers, Mira herself overlooks the operations and imparts knowledge to the students at hand. We also have a Quick 5 round where Mira gives swift replies to a set of questions pertaining to automobiles that form an integral part of her life. To listen to all the details, click on the link above and check out the podcast.