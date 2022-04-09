New cars to debut in India next week

As we enter a new financial year, carmakers in the country have planned a series of new car launches and unveilings for the days ahead. In the coming week, we have a new MPV launch and unveil of a popular sedan in the Hybrid iteration. Read below to learn more about the upcoming models.

Honda City Hybrid

Honda’s popular sedan, the City will get a Hybrid version soon. The Japanese automaker will officially unveil the City Hybrid in India on 14 April, 2022. The Hybrid sedan will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. The petrol engine generates 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while combined with the electric powertrain it produces 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a seven-speed DCT unit with shift by wire technology. To learn more about the upcoming City Hybrid, click here.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The country’s popular selling MPV, the Ertiga is set to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in India on 15 April. The updated model is expected to be offered in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Interestingly, this time around the company will offer CNG options in two variant options – VXi and ZXi variants. To learn more about the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, click here.