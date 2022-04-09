2022 Kia Seltos and Sonet launched — Top 5 changes

Kia Motors India has today launched the refreshed versions of its two popular SUVs — Seltos and Sonet. The prices start at Rs 10.19 lakh for the Seltos and Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the Sonet. Here are the top five changes on both the vehicles that prospective buyers will benefit from choosing these latest iterations.

1. Enhanced safety

Kia has brought in multiple updates and additional features, the most important being four airbags as standard across all lower variants. It is done by adding side airbags, thus aligning with its enhanced focus on safety.

2. Add-on features in various trims

In addition, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants. These vary according to the models.

3. Revamped Kia Connect App

Both the vehicles are now equipped with a completely revamped Kia Connect app to offer advanced connectivity.

4. iMT Tech with Diesel

The carmaker has also introduced the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology with a diesel engine, but only on the refreshed Kia Seltos for now. The Sonet iMT comes only on the petrol model.

5. New exterior colour

Kia India has also announced that it will introduce two new exterior colours namely Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver.