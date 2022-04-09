Production-ready Audi Q6 E-Tron front design leaked in spy shots

- The new Audi Q6 E-Tron reveals its fascia in a single spy shot

- The model is expected to make its debut later this year

The new Audi Q6 E-Tron has been spotted in its production-ready avatar for the first time. Spy images reveal a single unit of the model that shows its fascia as it was stationary at one of the brand’s development centres in Germany.

As seen in the spy images here, the new Audi Q6 E-Tron will get a set of split headlamps, a silver closed-off grille, a blacked-out Audi logo sitting above the front camera, and faux air vents on either side of the bumper. A peek at the engine bay also reveals a ton of wires, hinting that the model will not receive a frunk. The side profile of the EV will also get multi-spoke silver alloy wheels. The rest of the car is wrapped in black camouflage.

Another set of spy shots also shows a completely camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron. This unit features a wide air dam on the front bumper, split headlamps, black multi-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lights, boot lid-mounted number plate recess, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors. Also on offer could be an LED light bar spanning the width of the boot.

Details regarding the interiors and powertrain of the Audi Q6 E-Tron remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to carry over its specifics from the A6 E-Tron concept that was claimed to produce 470bhp and 800Nm of torque. The model is expected to make its debut later this year. Stay tuned for updates.