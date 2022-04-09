CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Production-ready Audi Q6 E-Tron front design leaked in spy shots

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    202 Views
    Production-ready Audi Q6 E-Tron front design leaked in spy shots

    - The new Audi Q6 E-Tron reveals its fascia in a single spy shot

    - The model is expected to make its debut later this year

    The new Audi Q6 E-Tron has been spotted in its production-ready avatar for the first time. Spy images reveal a single unit of the model that shows its fascia as it was stationary at one of the brand’s development centres in Germany.

    Audi e-tron Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images here, the new Audi Q6 E-Tron will get a set of split headlamps, a silver closed-off grille, a blacked-out Audi logo sitting above the front camera, and faux air vents on either side of the bumper. A peek at the engine bay also reveals a ton of wires, hinting that the model will not receive a frunk. The side profile of the EV will also get multi-spoke silver alloy wheels. The rest of the car is wrapped in black camouflage.

    Audi e-tron Right Side View

    Another set of spy shots also shows a completely camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron. This unit features a wide air dam on the front bumper, split headlamps, black multi-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lights, boot lid-mounted number plate recess, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors. Also on offer could be an LED light bar spanning the width of the boot.

    Audi e-tron Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interiors and powertrain of the Audi Q6 E-Tron remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to carry over its specifics from the A6 E-Tron concept that was claimed to produce 470bhp and 800Nm of torque. The model is expected to make its debut later this year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    ₹ 1.01 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Is this the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG variant?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2920 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi e-tron Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.07 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.07 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.07 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.07 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.11 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.12 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.11 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.07 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.14 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2920 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready Audi Q6 E-Tron front design leaked in spy shots