Weekly news round-up: 2022 Kia Seltos launched, Tata Curvv concept revealed, Maruti XL6 facelift launch details

The auto industry has gradually picked up the pace with the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. With the start of a new financial year and relaxations in the norms, we have witnessed new model launches as well as learned more details about the upcoming models in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched in India on 21 April

The six-seater premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki, the XL6 will be launched in India on 21 April, 2022. The vehicle will receive its first update since its launch in August 2019. The updated model will receive a fresh set of updates for the first time since its launch in August 2019. Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to continue being powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission option.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variant details revealed ahead of launch

Yet another popular Maruti Suzuki model, the Ertiga will receive a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in the country on 15 April, 2022. The updated model will be powered by the new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter options. The vehicle will be available in four variant options LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

2022 Kia Sonet launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.15 lakh

Kia India has launched the 2022 Sonet in the country with new feature upgrades. Moreover, the lower variants are now offered with features from the higher variant. The vehicle now gets Highline TPMS and side airbags as standard. The updated Sonet is available in 21 variant options. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by existing petrol and diesel engine options.

2022 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs 10.19 lakh

Alongside the updated Sonet, Kia India has also introduced the 2022 Seltos in the country. The new Seltos is offered in a total of 19 variant options. Mechanically, the SUV continues to be powered by the existing engine options, however, the diesel version gets an iMT unit for the first time in India. Moreover, side airbags and Highline TPMS are now standard.

New Tata Curvv electric SUV concept breaks cover

Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv electric SUV Concept in India last week. The production model will be introduced sometime in 2024. The vehicle will be first introduced with an all-electric powertrain followed by the launch of ICE versions at a later date. To learn more about the Curvv electric SUV concept, click here.

Toyota Camry, Fortuner, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 1.75 lakh in April

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised prices across its product line-up in the country. Depending on the model, the prices have been hiked by Rs 36,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh. It is worth noting that the prices for the recently launched Glanza and the Hilux are unchanged.

Honda hikes prices of Amaze, City, Jazz, and WR-V

Honda is one of the automakers in the country to announce a price hike effective from April 2022. The company has hiked the prices for the Amaze, new-gen City, Jazz, and the WR-V. Depending on the model and its variant, the price hike ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 19,000.

New Kia EV6 spotted in India ahead of debut

The Kia EV6 has been spotted in the country for the first time. The company has recently filed a trademark for the EV6 in the country and it is expected to be officially unveiled in the country soon. Kia’s upcoming electric vehicle will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and will feature a futuristic design complete with LED headlamps and integrated DRLs.