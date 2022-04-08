New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variant details revealed ahead of launch

- Bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga have commenced

- The model will be launched in India on 15 April, 2022

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki began accepting bookings for the 2022 Ertiga ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 15 April. The variant details and colour options of the upcoming model have now been revealed.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered in five colours including Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Silky Silver, and Auburn Red. Customers will be able to choose from four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The CNG version will be available in the VXi and ZXi variants.

Under the hood, the upcoming version of the Maruti Ertiga will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The latter will also be equipped with paddle shifters. To know more about the cosmetic and feature updates of the new Ertiga, click here.