CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variant details revealed ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,256 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variant details revealed ahead of launch

    - Bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga have commenced

    - The model will be launched in India on 15 April, 2022

    Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki began accepting bookings for the 2022 Ertiga ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 15 April. The variant details and colour options of the upcoming model have now been revealed.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered in five colours including Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Silky Silver, and Auburn Red. Customers will be able to choose from four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The CNG version will be available in the VXi and ZXi variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming version of the Maruti Ertiga will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The latter will also be equipped with paddle shifters. To know more about the cosmetic and feature updates of the new Ertiga, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Kia Sonet launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.15 lakh
     Next 
    Honda hikes prices of Amaze, City, Jazz, and WR-V

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4595 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4595 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variant details revealed ahead of launch