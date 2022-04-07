New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga pre-bookings open; to be launched in India on 15 April, 2022

- The 2022 Maruti Ertiga will get a new petrol engine and a new transmission with paddle shifters

- The CNG version will also be offered in the ZXi variant

Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings of the new Ertiga for an amount of Rs 11,000. The model will receive minor cosmetic updates, a revised feature list, a new engine and transmission, as well as an additional variant in the CNG line-up. The refreshed Ertiga will be launched in India on 15 April, 2022.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be a 1.5-litre, DualJet Dual VVT engine with smart hybrid technology. This motor will be offered with not only a five-speed manual transmission but also a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

In terms of feature updates, the upcoming version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get a new grille, Suzuki Connect telematics, and a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system. The CNG version, which is currently offered only in the VXi variant, will soon be available in the ZXi variant.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “With over 7.50 lakh delighted customers, the Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the next-gen Ertiga that redefines the style, space, technology, safety, comfort, and convenience of traveling together. The next-gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain, and advanced six-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the next-gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced, and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones.”