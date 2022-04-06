Tata Curvv electric SUV concept unveiled – Now in pictures

Tata Motors has raised the curtains off its all-electric SUV, the Curvv concept. As seen in the images, the concept combines the character of a rugged SUV with a sporty silhouette of a Coupe. The production-ready model is expected to be introduced in the Indian market within the next two years.

Here’s a picture gallery that highlights the new styling elements –

The fascia is highlighted by slim upper DRLs and triangular headlamp design. Moreover, the front bumper features a grooved pattern.

The concept features a floating bonnet which allows airflow to the channel underneath. The vehicle gets a raised ride height, dynamic proportions, and cladding to highlight the rugged character.

The Curvv electric SUV concept gets a floating C-pillar which accentuates a strong aerodynamic theme, with airflow underneath the pillar and across the body side.

The rear profile is highlighted by LED lamps surrounding the rear windscreen along with a horizontal light bar that runs across the width of the vehicle.

The dashboard gets a clutter-free layout along with a large touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. The vehicle reportedly integrates state-of-art onboard technologies and HMI.

The concept features premium upholstery and deep-cut seats to offer good lumbar and thigh support.

The large panoramic glass roof smartly integrates the rear spoiler with the roofline. This also results in ample light making its way into the cabin.

The mechanical details are not known for now and will be known at a later date.