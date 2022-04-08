CarWale
    Honda hikes prices of Amaze, City, Jazz, and WR-V

    Jay Shah

    195 Views
    Honda hikes prices of Amaze, City, Jazz, and WR-V

    - Honda WR-V gets the highest price hike

    - Ex-showroom prices of fourth-generation Honda City remain unchanged

    Honda Cars India has joined several carmakers in increasing the prices of its cars this month. The Japanese automaker has hiked the prices of Amaze, new City, Jazz, and WR-V. Let us know the model-wise new prices below. 

    Starting with the Honda Jazz hatchback, it is available with a 1.2-litre petrol powertrain with manual and CVT gearboxes. It can be had in V, VX, and ZX trims. While the V CVT and ZX CVT get expensive by Rs 13,000, other trims are costlier by up to Rs 6,100. 

    The Honda WR-V crossover is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The VX MT Petrol gets no price revision while the VX MT Diesel gets the highest price hike of Rs 21,600. The prices of SV MT Petrol have risen by Rs 5,500 while its equivalent diesel version has received a hike of Rs 19,000. 

    All the variants of Honda Amaze get a uniform upward price revision of Rs 5,300. The new Honda City can be had in both petrol and diesel engines. While the V CVT trim attracts a premium of Rs 5,000, the remaining variants get costlier by Rs 5,800. 

    It is to be noted that the prices of the fourth-gen Honda City remain the same. 

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
