    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV world premiere slated for 19 April

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV world premiere slated for 19 April

    German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the all-new EQS SUV worldwide on Tuesday, 19 April, 2022. This SUV will be a part of the brand’s growing EQ all-electric vehicle family.

    The EQS SUV will use Mercedes-Benz’s new flexible Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) that also underpins the EQS saloon and EQE saloon. Besides this, it is highly likely to bear the EQ family design language, reminiscent of the EQS saloon – an LED strip that travels parallel to the bonnet and adjoins the headlamps. Similarly, it could also get an LED strip at the back.

    Inside, the electric SUV might feature the futuristic MBUX Hyperscreen comprising multiple OLED displays. However, the base variant may come equipped with a split-screen setup offered in the S-Class. Besides this, it is believed that the EQS SUV will be available with a choice of seven-seat layout option.

    Although the technical details of the EQS SUV are not revealed yet, Mercedes is likely to outfit the EQS SUV with similar powertrains as the EQS saloon. The SUV might come with a tweaked version of the EQS 580’s powertrain and is expected to provide a range of 600km.

