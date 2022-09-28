Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 AMG 4MATIC+ Driven: Now in Pictures

If it’s a Mercedes-Benz with an AMG badge, it’s got to have a V8, right? Well, not anymore. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the EQS 53 AMG 4Matic+, and it is many things all at once. To summarise, it is electric, gets an AMG badge, is a flagship offering with high-performance credentials and ultimately, it is a luxury sedan. We have driven it, so let’s take a closer look at our pictures.

If the naming convention of Mercedes’ EQ brand goes, the EQS should be an electric equivalent of the S-Class. But in reality, it is more of an electric derivative of the AMG GT 4-door Coupe.

Even at a standstill, it looks ready to take off to outer space. Measuring more than 5.2m in length, the EQS is huge by any standards. With its raised buttress, dipping nose, AMG highlights, and pod-like glasshouse, the EQS looks like it is taken straight out of Jetstones.

On the inside, there are no less than three screens laid out on the dashboard. The centre one is the largest with the newest MBUX interface. The front passenger gets similar controls on the dedicated screen, which is activated only if there’s someone seated shotgun.

The EQS is a notchback which opens up a whopping boot space of 650 litres, and that’s before electrically folding down the split seats. It’s a low-slung car, but it wraps around the driver surprisingly well, especially helped by all-wheel steering.

Underpinned by the new EVA2 electric platform, the AMG EQS 53 has a 400volt, 107kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors – one on each axle – with specific variations to qualify as AMG’s 4Matic system.

The combined output of the two motors comes to 560kW (around 762bhp) and tectonic-shifting 1020Nm. It can catapult the EQS to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds, with the top speed clocked at 250kmph.

As for the claimed range, the EQS 53 AMG can go 530-580km between charges, which is fairly achievable in real-world conditions, given its massive battery pack. But charging the ginormous 107.8kh battery pack is a task without the 200kW fast charger.

If the current EV scenario is a food chain, the EQS AMG sits at the very apex of it, where it shares the space with the likes of Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, BMW i7 and Audi E-Tron GT RS.

Pictures by Kapil Angane