    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC official bookings open

    Jay Shah

    - Will be assembled locally at Pune plant

    - To be launched on 30 September

    Mercedes-Benz India has officially commenced the bookings of the EQS 580 4Matic for Rs 25 lakh. While the performance-focused AMG version of the EQS was introduced in the country last month, the EQS 580 will be positioned below it and will be launched later this month on 30 September. Moreover, the flagship electric sedan will be assembled locally at the carmaker’s plant in Pune. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Left Side View

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will source its power from a floor-placed 107.8kWh battery pack. The electric motors will be tuned to produce 516bhp and 885Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, the EQS 580 will measure 5,216mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and have a height of 1,512mm. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Dashboard

    It boasts several luxury and modern features such as rear-axle steering, three display screens totalling to 56-inches in size, active ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “The EQS 580 4MATIC is Mercedes-Benz’s most futuristic ‘Made-in-India’ offering and promises to push the boundaries in design, technology, luxury, and safety. With the successful debut of the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, there is significant customer interest for the ‘Made-in-India’ EQS 580 4MATIC, and we are confident this luxury EV will surpass all customers’ expectations and be a game changer in the segment.”

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
