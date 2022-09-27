Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Grand Vitara SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available in six variant options: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+. The monotone colour options include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, and Opulent Red. The dual-tone option with a black roof is available in Arctic White, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

What’s good about it?

The Grand Vitara SUV is available in two engine options: 1.5-litre Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and a 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid. The standard safety feature list includes six airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, three-point seat belts, ABS with EBD, and TPMS. Moreover, depending on the variant, the SUV offers a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, and ventilated front seats.

What’s not so good?

The all-wheel drive option is limited to the 1.5-litre K-Series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine with a dual power system (electric motor and internal combustion engine) is only available in the top-spec Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants.

Best variant to buy?

Depending on the engine option, the top-spec Alpha and Alpha+ variants are a good choice. Over the lower spec variants, these variants additionally offer a leatherette steering wheel and seats, panoramic sunroof, drive mode selector, 360-degree camera, and hill descent control.

Specifications

1.5-litre petrol intelligent hybrid engine

91bhp at 5,500rpm and 122Nm of torque between 4,400-4,800rpm

Electric motor combined power output of 114bhp

e-CVT transmission

1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology

102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission option

Did you know?

The 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine with a dual power system delivers a fuel efficiency figure of 27.97kmpl. On the other hand, the mileage figures for the 1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology are as follows – 21.11kmpl (MT), 20.58kmpl (AT), and 19.38kmpl (AllGripMT).