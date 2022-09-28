CarWale
    Lamborghini Aventador production ends; bids adieu to the NA V12 engine

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Aventador production ends; bids adieu to the NA V12 engine

    - Production of the Lamborghini Aventador series began in 2011

    - The successor to the model has already been spotted testing

    Lamborghini has officially ceased production of the Aventador, marking the end of an era for the brand. This not only brings an end to the Aventador as a model but also to the iconic V12, which will be available only in the hybrid format going ahead.

    Front View

    The last unit of the Lamborghini Aventador to roll off the production line was an LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster finished in a special light blue Ad Personam colour. The unit in question is destined for the Swiss market. In India, the Aventador saw its final hurrah with the arrival of the Ultimae, with two units each of the Coupe and Roadster versions destined for various parts of the country.

    Front View

    Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive, with the engine mounted longitudinally. Over the years, the Aventador range compassed more than eight model derivatives and 11,465 customer cars that were delivered worldwide. It also formed the base for over 10 one-off and limited edition models.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Talking about milestones, Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the sum of all its previous V12 models. In its fifth year, the company delivered 5,000 units, matching the total number of Murcielago (its predecessor) models produced, while delivering the 10,000th Aventador in September 2020.

    Rear View

    Speaking on the momentous occasion, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO, Automobili Lamborghini, said, “The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production. The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murcielago. The Aventador captured Lamborghini’s competencies in design and engineering when it debuted in 2011, with Lamborghini values that are always at the centre of the company and product impetus: pure, futuristic design; benchmarking performance; and addressing technical challenges with innovation to produce the most emotive, class-leading super sports cars. These principles are the very essence of the Lamborghini Aventador, and assure its timeless appeal.”

    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupe introduced in India

    2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Roadster — Now in pictures

    One-off Lamborghini SC20 is an open-roof speedster by Lamborghini Squadra Corse

