    Tata Tiago EV launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    18,503 Views
    Tata Tiago EV launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh

    - Introduced in India in four variant options

    - Provides up to 315 km travel range on a single charge

    Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched its third electric vehicle in the country, the Tiago EV. The electric hatchback is available at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and is offered in four variant options. The brand will commence the bookings of the Tiago EV on 10 October, while its deliveries will start in January 2023.

    To distinguish it from the ICE version, the Tata Tiago EV gets a blanked-off grille with the signature tri-arrow pattern on both ends. Further, it comes with a distinctive EV badge, projector headlamps, and electric blue highlights. The side profile is retained from the regular model while it gets tweaked alloy wheels for freshness.

    To complement the electric theme, the interior is bestowed with electric blue hues on the air vents and digital instrument cluster. As for convenience, the electric hatchback offers a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a steering wheel with mounted controls.

    Further, it comes equipped with multi-drive modes, re-gen modes, cruise control, 45 ZConnect features with smartwatch compatibility, leatherette seat upholstery, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, electric auto fold ORVMs, powered boot opening, and more.

    Mechanically, the newly launched Tata Tiago EV is powered by two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with a claimed range of 250km and 315km, respectively. The electric hatchback supports 3.3kW and 7.2kW home charging, along with DC fast charging. The latter can charge it in 57 minutes from 10 to 80 per cent.

    Variant-specific prices (introductory, ex-showroom) of the new Tata Tiago EV are as mentioned below:

    XE with 19.2kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger - Rs 8.49 lakh

    XT with 19.2kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger - Rs 9.09 lakh

    XT with 24kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger - Rs 9.99 lakh

    XZ+ with 24kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger - Rs 10.79 lakh

    XZ+ Tech Lux with 24kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger - Rs 11.29 lakh

    XZ+ with 24kWh battery pack and 7.2kW charger - Rs 11.29 lakh

    XZ+ Tech Lux with 24kWh battery pack and 7.2kW - Rs 11.79 lakh

    Tata Tiago EV Image
    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago EV bookings to open on 10 October; delivery timeline revealed
     Next 
    Lamborghini Aventador production ends; bids adieu to the NA V12 engine

    Tata Tiago EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.41 Lakh

