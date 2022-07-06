CarWale
    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupé introduced in India

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupé introduced in India

    Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has launched the ultra-rare Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupé in India. The firm will build only 350 units of the Ultimae Coupè and 250 of the Roadster worldwide — all of which are already sold out. That said, Lamborghini recently introduced the Aventador Ultimae Roadster in the country and has already handed over two models.

    The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador to date. It is powered by the 6,498cc, naturally aspirated, V12 petrol mill that can generate 770bhp at 8,500rpm and 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. This prodigious engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. And this all-wheel-drive supercar can go from standstill to 100kmph in just 2.8 seconds, while it achieves zero to 200kmph in 8.7 seconds and tops out at 355kmph. Not only that, this latest version of the Aventador will be the last of its kind combustion engine V12 in its purest form into a Lamborghini before the electrification of the engines commences.

    The Aventador Ultimae coupé uses a blend of carbon fibre and aluminium for the body; the monocoque is made from carbon fibre while the front and rear frames utilise aluminium. Regarding the exterior, this Ultimae majorly retains the typical Aventador design language except for a few bits, such as new front and rear bumpers. Meanwhile, the India-spec model gets a flashy Voila Pasifae paint job and bronze brake callipers.

    On the inside, the Aventador Ultimae wears high-grade Alcantara upholstery. In fact, the cockpit features the model identity plaque, for instance, '1 out of 350'. Besides this, it also gets a large driver display, a small infotainment touchscreen, and plenty of carbon fibre equipment, such as bucket seats.

