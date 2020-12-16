One-off Lamborghini SC20 is an open-roof speedster by Lamborghini Squadra Corse

- Lamborghini SC20 is inspired by various Lamborghini models

- The one-off model draws power from the 770bhp 6.5-litre NA V12 engine

Lamborghini has unveiled the SC20, a one-off open-top track car type-approved for road use. The SC20 is the second one-off engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The car was created following a customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings.

The SC18 is the second project by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the motorsport division of the brand, two years after the SC18 was unveiled. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster, and the Concept S.

Exterior highlights of the one-off Lamborghini SC20 include a carbon-fibre body, pronounced front splitter framed by two fins, and air intakes on the front hood inspired by the Huracan GT3 Evo, while the side-profiles reflect the solutions adopted on the Essenza SCV12. The posterior is topped by a large carbon-fibre wing that can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium, and High Load. The model is finished in a paint job of Bianco Fu (White) with Blue Cepheus accents across the body.

Inside, the same colour combination is found on the Lamborghini SC20, alternating with Nero Cosmus (Black) and Bianco Leda (White). There is a generous use of carbon-fibre, evident from the elements that include the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, centre console, and steering wheel trim. Carbon-fibre is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather. The door handles, on the other hand, are machined from aluminum. Also on offer are the air vents that are created using the 3D printing technology at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

The Lamborghini SC20 is powered by the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 770bhp at 8,500rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. This motor is paired to a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox. The power is discharged to the ground by the four-wheel-drive system with central electronic differential, and the Pirelli PZero Corsa tires are mounted on single-nut aluminum rims, with 20-inch and 21-inch wheels at the front and rear, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness, and advanced design. It is also an example of applying our V12 engine and carbon-fibre to a radical open-top vehicle that unmistakably carries the Lamborghini DNA.”