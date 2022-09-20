Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC – What to expect?

Mercedes-Benz will launch its locally assembled second electric product in India, the EQS 580 4MATIC on 30 September. Bookings for the upcoming model has commenced against a token amount of Rs 25 lakh. Interestingly, we have learned that the upcoming model will be available at a starting price of Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). Last month, the company introduced the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ in India at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom).

Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC –

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the EQS 580 measures 5,216mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and height of 1,512mm. At the time of launch, the EQS 580 will be available in five colour options: Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, Diamond White Bright, Sodalite Blue, and High-tech Silver. The vehicle gets a ‘one bow’ design which stretches the bodywork over the cabin in a coupelike silhouette. The fascia is highlighted by a black panel radiator grille featuring the finely drawn Mercedes stars.

Further, the EQS 580 will offer a panoramic roof and will ride on a set of 20-inch five-spoke light alloy wheels. To complement the overall style and enhance the driving experience, the vehicle features digital headlights and 3D helix-designed LED taillights.

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz EQS range ups the premium quotient in its segment. The vehicle gets comfort seats with lumbar support, along with comfort head restraints in the front and contour lighting in Artico man-made leather in black/space grey. The multifunction steering wheel is wrapped in nappa leather and complemented by shift paddles in silver chrome. Further, it offers ambient lighting, Mercedes-Benz lettering on door sill panels, and velor floor mats.

The feature list in the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC includes MB Connect, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, biometric user id, sound customisation, 360-degree camera, and pre-installation for live traffic information.

Engine

The vehicle gets two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) that are powered by a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motors with an all-wheel drive unit produce 516bhp and 855Nm of maximum torque. This version will be capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 210kmph.

Safety

The safety feature list includes multiple airbags, TPMS, adaptive high-beam assist plus, distronic plus, active parking assist, active lane departure assistant, automatic dimming interior and exterior mirror, rear sensors for the lane departure assistant, active steering assist, and evasive manoeuvre support.