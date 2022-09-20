CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Volkswagen Motorsport India reveals Virtus GT Touring car

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    293 Views
    Volkswagen Motorsport India reveals Virtus GT Touring car

    Volkswagen Motorsport India has brought in another racing car but this time it is the brand new Virtus GT Touring. Based on Volkswagen’s C-segment sedan that was launched this year, it is long, closer to the ground, and already looks like going at full-tilt even while standing still!

    The German automaker’s racing arm revealed the car today on its Instagram handle with the ‘stay-tuned’ message for more details, like the suspension and engine specifications.

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

    Going by the pictures, the Virtus ITC race car appears to be a radical step up over the standard Virtus GT Plus. It features a Wild Cherry Red paint job and Volkswagen Motorsport and GT lettering banners with graphics on the rear door, C-pillars, and boot. The most significant change comes in the form of lowered ride height, new alloy wheels, and large tyres. The side-mounted exhaust pipes sit between both doors and are indicative of a goosebump-inducing racket when the car has been turned on.

    Although Volkswagen Motorsport India has not shared pictures of the interior, we can see glimpses of the roll cage and all-black cabin. If past VW race cars are anything to go by, we know that this will be stripped down to the metal with only the dashboard and clocks from the stock car being retained. It is expected to come with one racing bucket (with a six-point harness) for the driver as a part of the car’s race makeover.

    Volkswagen Virtus Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Virtus ITC will get the 1.5-litre TSI Evo, inline-four, turbocharged petrol engine, which also powers the standard Virtus. However, the carmaker might tune up the engine for more power. The 1.5-litre in the Virtus produces 148bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,600rpm. The standard Virtus uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters.

    The Virtus ITC is likely to make its race debut soon. In fact, MRF MMSC FMSCI India National Racing Championship 2022 is just around the corner, and we can expect Volkswagen Motorsport India to debut the car in the first round of the 2022 season.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC – What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1759 Views
    24 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.38 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.39 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.04 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1759 Views
    24 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Motorsport India reveals Virtus GT Touring car