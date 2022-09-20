CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG C63 teased ahead of 21 September debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         No V8 this time

    -         Will only have 4Matic AWD configuration

    Mercedes-Benz has teased the next AMG offering. To debut on 21 September, the new-gen C63 AMG will arrive with the next-generation E-Performance powertrain. 

    The powertrain in question is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder from the 45 AMG range. It will be electrified with a 6.1kWh battery pack which will power a rear-wheel-mounted electric motor. Although it is down by four cylinders compared to the older gen with a V8, the plug-in hybrid C63 AMG is still expected to be more powerful than before – with a combined output of almost 670bhp. And instead of an RWD setup like in older C63s, the new one would stick to the 4Matic configuration as standard. 

    More details of the new BMW M3 rival will be revealed on 21 September. It is expected to arrive in India promptly after it goes on sale in the international markets.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
