Charge Zone installs EV chargers at two Marriott properties

EV charging solution provider Charge Zone has installed EV charging points at two of Marriott International’s hotel properties in India, JW Marriott UB City in Bangalore and Sheraton Grand Resort in Chennai. As a part of the partnership, ChargeZone will set up more than 100 EV fast charging points at various Marriott hotel locations across the country.

Charge Zone has already installed dual-gun 60kW DC EV fast chargers at different Marriott hotels pan-India, including The Westin Powai, JW Marriott Sahar, JW Marriott Aerocity, Indore Marriott Hotel, Aloft Aerocity New Delhi, JW Marriott Bangalore, Marriott Whitefield, The Westin Hyderabad, Le Meridian Gurugram, Courtyard Aravali Resort, and Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar. Besides this, the company also installs 22kW AC Type-2 charging points if required at the location.

The CCS2 EV charger supports all EVs available in the country, such as the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT and e-tron GT RS, Porsche Taycan saloon and estate cars, and Mercedes-Benz EQC and AMG EQS 53 4Matic+.

In other news, it recently joined hands with HPCL to set up electric vehicle chargers at 500 HP petrol stations. Likewise, Charge Zone has also partnered with Surat Municipal Corporation to install 25 EV charging stations across Surat city.