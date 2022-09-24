Shell to install 10,000 EV fast charging stations in India by 2030

Energy giant Shell has announced its plan to install more than 10,000 electric vehicle fast charging stations across India by 2030. The firm made this announcement in Bangalore at the inauguration of its first EV charging station in the country. These 10,000 EV charging stations will be a part of its plan to set up five lakh EV chargers worldwide.

Under this initiative, Shell will install clean-energy powered 100kW DC fast chargers. And the charging points will be suitable for both four- and two-wheeler electric vehicles. These chargers will be installed at its fuel stations, EV hubs, destination locations, and home EV charging solutions. Meanwhile, EV users would be able to recharge their vehicles using the Shell Recharge app.

According to the company statement, in the first phase, Shell aims to install EV charging stations across its fuel stations in Bangalore — in Brookefield, Old Madras Road, Kanakapura, and Yeswanthpur. Shell also intends to expand this 10,000 EV charging network beyond its existing oil business markets, namely Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujrat, and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, India is the first EV market where Shell has introduced charging stations for two-wheeler EVs.

While Shell aims to shift to green energy solutions, it also intends to expand its current oil business in the country. The company plans to widen its presence from 334 fuel stations to 1,200 across India.