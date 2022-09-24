CarWale
    670bhp Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Power breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    256 Views
    670bhp Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Power breaks cover

    -        Replaces the V8 with a turbocharged four-cylinder

    -         670bhp and 1020Nm

    There was a time when C63 AMG was powered by a 6.3-litre naturally-aspirated V8 (hence the name). Then came forced induction, downsizing the engine’s cubic capacity to 4.0-litre – but the V8 remained. Now in the time of electrification, gone is the V8 and the C63 AMG is now powered by a turbocharged and electrified four-cylinder engine. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    The newly-revealed Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG S debuts the E-Power powertrain which has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder that’s dialled up to eleven. Inspired by Formula 1 powertrain, this hybrid powertrain has a 150kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle.The combined power output is 670bhp and the colossal 1020Nm of twisting force is channelled through the familiar nine-speed Speedshift automatic gearbox. This generation also brings 4Matic AWD configuration to the C63 nameplate. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    This is the most powerful four-cylinder engine ever with an output of 238bhp per litre. With more power than before, the new C63 AMG is quicker at 0-100kmph than the outgoing generation taking just 3.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 280kmph. The plug-in hybrid electric motor has a range of 13kilometres and can be charged through a 3.7kW onboard AC charger. As in Formula 1, the electric support extends to the turbocharger which eliminates the turbo lag. Meanwhile, the electric motor provides extra push on the rear axle under full-bore acceleration. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    As with all AMG-tuned Mercedes-Benz models before it, the new C63 looks aggressive with lowered ride height, sharper body kit with a wider track, performance tyres around 20-inch wheels, and quad-exhaust at the back. Even the cabin gets a full-blown AMG treatment. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    Alongside the four-door sedan version, the C63 AMG S E-Power is also revealed in the Estate guise. Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed but is expected to go on sale next year.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Rear Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    New EV charging station installed at Four Points hotel in Navi Mumbai
     Next 
    Shell to install 10,000 EV fast charging stations in India by 2030

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    927 Views
    3 Likes

    Popular Videos

