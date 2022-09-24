Mahindra Thar prices revised by up to Rs 53,411

- Mahindra has reduced prices for select variants of the Thar

- Prices increased up to Rs 53,411 for the Diesel AT hard-top variant

After the XUV700, Mahindra has gone ahead and revised the prices of the Thar four-seat SUV. Unlike the seven-seat SUV, the prices of the Thar have increased or decreased based on the choice of variant. That said, we are yet to receive the updated price list of the AX variants.

We have learned that the prices of the Mahindra Thar Petrol AT, in their convertible and hard-top versions, have now become affordable by Rs 20,678 and Rs 21,271. On the other hand, the petrol MT Hardtop variant has witnessed an increase of Rs 5,711.

Coming to the diesel variants of the Mahindra Thar, the prices of the diesel MT variants in the hard-top and convertible versions have now risen by Rs 28,278 and Rs 28,096. Meanwhile, the diesel AT variants will now command a premium of Rs 52,780 and Rs 53,411 for the convertible and hard-top versions. Earlier this month, the Indian SUV maker also revised the colour palette of the Thar.