CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra Thar prices revised by up to Rs 53,411

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,884 Views
    Mahindra Thar prices revised by up to Rs 53,411

    - Mahindra has reduced prices for select variants of the Thar

    - Prices increased up to Rs 53,411 for the Diesel AT hard-top variant

    After the XUV700, Mahindra has gone ahead and revised the prices of the Thar four-seat SUV. Unlike the seven-seat SUV, the prices of the Thar have increased or decreased based on the choice of variant. That said, we are yet to receive the updated price list of the AX variants.

    We have learned that the prices of the Mahindra Thar Petrol AT, in their convertible and hard-top versions, have now become affordable by Rs 20,678 and Rs 21,271. On the other hand, the petrol MT Hardtop variant has witnessed an increase of Rs 5,711.

    Coming to the diesel variants of the Mahindra Thar, the prices of the diesel MT variants in the hard-top and convertible versions have now risen by Rs 28,278 and Rs 28,096. Meanwhile, the diesel AT variants will now command a premium of Rs 52,780 and Rs 53,411 for the convertible and hard-top versions. Earlier this month, the Indian SUV maker also revised the colour palette of the Thar.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 13.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Citroen C5 Aircross first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5751 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.26 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.03 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.15 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.70 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.79 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5751 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Thar prices revised by up to Rs 53,411