2022 Citroen C5 Aircross first drive review to go live tomorrow

- Offered with a new exterior shade and updated infotainment system

- Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox

Earlier this month, Citroen India launched the new Aircross with a price tag of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV from the French carmaker is available in a single Shine variant and gets subtle cosmetic changes and a revamped cabin.

We have now seen and driven the new C5 Aircross that is offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Now, with a premium of Rs _ lakh over the the previous model and armed with new features and refreshed looks, will the C5 Aircross prove to be a viable alternative to the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the recently launched Hyundai Tucson? Stay tuned as we answer this in our detailed review that is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 12pm.

The feature highlights of the new C5 Aircross comprise a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charger, drive modes, and a redesigned switchgear.

Photography by Kaustubh Gandhi