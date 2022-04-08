CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Isuzu MU-X and V-Cross get new touchscreen infotainment system

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    482 Views
    Isuzu MU-X and V-Cross get new touchscreen infotainment system

    - Replaces the older seven-inch unit

    - No mechanical changes

    Almost a year back, Isuzu Motor India launched the BS6 versions of the V-Cross and the MU-X in the country. Now, the carmaker has updated the touchscreen infotainment system in both models with a new unit. 

    Dashboard

    The small seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the MU-X and D-Max V-Cross has been swapped for a bigger nine-inch unit. The new system now also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features of the SUVs remain unchanged and continue to be offered with features like bi-LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, cruise control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, and a power-adjustable driver seat.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Both the models are powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. While the V-Cross gets manual as well as automatic transmission, the MU-X can be had solely with a six-speed automatic gearbox. We have driven the Isuzu V-Cross on our 2021 edition of the CarWale off-road day and you can read about it here.

    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 19.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV world premiere slated for 19 April
     Next 
    Top 10 cars sold in India in March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Truck Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu D-Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 23.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 23.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 22.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 23.12 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.22 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 21.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 21.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Isuzu MU-X and V-Cross get new touchscreen infotainment system