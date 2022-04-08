Isuzu MU-X and V-Cross get new touchscreen infotainment system

- Replaces the older seven-inch unit

- No mechanical changes

Almost a year back, Isuzu Motor India launched the BS6 versions of the V-Cross and the MU-X in the country. Now, the carmaker has updated the touchscreen infotainment system in both models with a new unit.

The small seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the MU-X and D-Max V-Cross has been swapped for a bigger nine-inch unit. The new system now also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features of the SUVs remain unchanged and continue to be offered with features like bi-LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, cruise control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, and a power-adjustable driver seat.

Both the models are powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. While the V-Cross gets manual as well as automatic transmission, the MU-X can be had solely with a six-speed automatic gearbox. We have driven the Isuzu V-Cross on our 2021 edition of the CarWale off-road day and you can read about it here.