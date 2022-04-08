CarWale
    2022 Kia Sonet launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.15 lakh

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Kia has launched the 2022 Sonet in India with prices starting at Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed SUV arrives with new exterior colours, a new Sonet logo, and a handful of new features. Besides this, the brand has also launched the 2022 Seltos and you can read about the new Seltos here.

    The most important changes in the 2022 Sonet come in the form of side airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system, which are now standard across the variants. Additionally, Kia offers semi-leatherette seat covers from the HTE variant onwards, while the HTK+ trims (including iMT variants) feature brake assist, hill assist control, electronic stability control, and vehicle stability management as standard. Furthermore, HTX and above trims come with a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster, and curtain airbags from the HTX+ and onwards.

    The new Sonet features a new logo (on the steering wheel and tailgate), rear-seat back folding knob, a new Kia Connect logo (only available with the HTX+ and GTX+), and a newly designed inside rearview mirror with a Kia Connect button. It also gets Imperial blue and Sparkling silver paint options. That said, Kia has phased out Intelligency Blue, Steel Silver, and Gold Beige (both single and dual-tone) colour options.

    The 2022 Sonet continues to be powered by three powertrains – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.0-litre, turbo, three-cylinder petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and clutch-pedal less iMT.

    Speaking upon the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, 'We are extremely pleased to continue our positive momentum in the competitive Indian auto market. Our valued customers' continued trust in our products is a testament to our 'customer-centric' product strategy, which has propelled us to achieve numerous milestones in a short period of time. Our focus on the safety of the occupants is reflected in the refreshed Seltos and Sonet, with four airbags standard across all lower variants.' 

    He added, 'Additionally, various convenience and styling changes have also been incorporated to recreate newer benchmarks in their respective segments. Until now, we have sold almost 2.67 lakh units of Seltos and nearly 1.25 lakh units of Sonet in the Indian market. We are confident that the refreshed Seltos and Sonet will be greeted with the same enthusiasm and commitment that our customers have shown towards us from the beginning of our journey in India.'

    Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the 2022 Kia Sonet
    Sonet HTE MTRs 7.15 lakh
    Sonet HTK MTRs 8.15 lakh
    Sonet HTK+ MTRs 9.05 lakh
    Sonet HTK+ iMTRs 9.99 lakh
    Sonet HTX iMTRs 10.79 lakh
    Sonet HTX AE iMTRs 11.19 lakh
    Sonet HTX DCTRs 11.39 lakh
    Sonet HTX AE DCTRs 11.79 lakh
    Sonet HTX+ iMTRs 12.09 lakh
    Sonet GTX+ iMTRs 12.45 lakh
    Sonet GTX+ DCTRs 13.09 lakh
    Sonet HTE Diesel MTRs 8.89 lakh
    Sonet HTK Diesel MTRs 9.69 lakh
    Sonet HTK+ Diesel MTRs 10.35 lakh
    Sonet HTX Diesel MTRs 11.19 lakh
    Sonet HTX AE Diesel MTRs 11.59 lakh
    Sonet HTX+ Diesel MTRs 12.49 lakh
    Sonet GTX+ Diesel MTRs 12.85 lakh
    Sonet HTX Diesel ATRs 11.99 lakh
    Sonet HTX AE Diesel ATRs 12.39 lakh
    Sonet GTX+ Diesel ATRs 13.69 lakh
