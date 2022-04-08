CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs 10.19 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    5,509 Views
    2022 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs 10.19 lakh

    - Gets new feature updates 

    - Available in 19 trim options 

    Post much wait, Kia India has launched the 2022 Seltos in the country at a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated Seltos now gets new feature additions over its predecessor. Additionally, the existing features in the higher end variants have now been extended to the lower variants. The 2022 Seltos is available in multiple variant options such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ GTX(O), GTX+, and X Line. Customers can choose from a total of 19 trims. 

    Visually, all variants of the 2022 Seltos feature the new Seltos logo, while the HTX, HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+, and the X Line variants additionally feature the new Kia Connect Logo. In terms of new features, the Seltos now offers the iMT transmission option in the diesel engine for the first time in India. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with iMT is available in the HTK+ variant. The new Imperial Blue colour is available across all variants except for the HTE, HTX, and top-spec X Line variant. On the other hand, the new Sparking Silver colour option is available in all variants except for the GTX(O) and the X Line variant. 

    Existing features which were limited to top-spec variants are now also available in lower trims. The side airbags and Highline tyre pressure monitoring system are now standard across all variants, while the curtain airbags are now available in two variants – HTX+ and GTX+. Additional safety equipment such as ESC, VSM, BA, and HAC is now available in the HTK+ iMT, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ variants. 

    As for the interior, the 2022 Seltos now offers semi-leatherette seats with white stitching in the HTE, HTK, and HTK+ variants. The rear seat back folding knob is now standard across all variants. Moreover, Kia India now offers a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster in three variants – HTX, HTX+, and GTX+. 

    The ex-showroom, all India prices for the 2022 Kia Seltos are as follows –

    Smartstream Petrol 1.5-litre

    HTE  6MT – Rs 10.19 lakh

    HTK  6MT – Rs 11.25 lakh

    HTK+ 6MT – Rs 12.35 lakh

    HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 12.75 lakh

    HTX  6MT – Rs 14.15 lakh

    HTX IVT – Rs 15.15 lakh 

    Smartstream Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo GDI

    GTX(O) 6MT – Rs 15.85 lakh

    GTX+ 6MT – Rs 16.95 lakh

    GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 17.85 lakh

    X Line 7DCT – Rs 18.15 lakh

    Diesel 1.5-litre CRDi VGT

    HTE 6MT – Rs 11.09 lakh

    HTK 6MT – Rs 12.39 lakh

    HTK+ 6MT – Rs 13.49 lakh

    HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 13.99 lakh

    HTX 6MT – Rs 15.29 lakh

    HTX 6AT – Rs 16.29 lakh

    HTX+ 6MT – Rs 16.39 lakh

    GTX+ 6AT – Rs 18.15 lakh 

    X Line 6AT – Rs 18.45 lakh

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    EVRE, Signature Global partners to install EV chargers in Delhi NCR
     Next 
    2022 Kia Sonet launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.15 lakh

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thAPR
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.16 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.45 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs 10.19 lakh