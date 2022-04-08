2022 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs 10.19 lakh

- Gets new feature updates

- Available in 19 trim options

Post much wait, Kia India has launched the 2022 Seltos in the country at a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated Seltos now gets new feature additions over its predecessor. Additionally, the existing features in the higher end variants have now been extended to the lower variants. The 2022 Seltos is available in multiple variant options such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ GTX(O), GTX+, and X Line. Customers can choose from a total of 19 trims.

Visually, all variants of the 2022 Seltos feature the new Seltos logo, while the HTX, HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+, and the X Line variants additionally feature the new Kia Connect Logo. In terms of new features, the Seltos now offers the iMT transmission option in the diesel engine for the first time in India. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with iMT is available in the HTK+ variant. The new Imperial Blue colour is available across all variants except for the HTE, HTX, and top-spec X Line variant. On the other hand, the new Sparking Silver colour option is available in all variants except for the GTX(O) and the X Line variant.

Existing features which were limited to top-spec variants are now also available in lower trims. The side airbags and Highline tyre pressure monitoring system are now standard across all variants, while the curtain airbags are now available in two variants – HTX+ and GTX+. Additional safety equipment such as ESC, VSM, BA, and HAC is now available in the HTK+ iMT, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ variants.

As for the interior, the 2022 Seltos now offers semi-leatherette seats with white stitching in the HTE, HTK, and HTK+ variants. The rear seat back folding knob is now standard across all variants. Moreover, Kia India now offers a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster in three variants – HTX, HTX+, and GTX+.

The ex-showroom, all India prices for the 2022 Kia Seltos are as follows –

Smartstream Petrol 1.5-litre

HTE 6MT – Rs 10.19 lakh

HTK 6MT – Rs 11.25 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 12.35 lakh

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 12.75 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 14.15 lakh

HTX IVT – Rs 15.15 lakh

Smartstream Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo GDI

GTX(O) 6MT – Rs 15.85 lakh

GTX+ 6MT – Rs 16.95 lakh

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 17.85 lakh

X Line 7DCT – Rs 18.15 lakh

Diesel 1.5-litre CRDi VGT

HTE 6MT – Rs 11.09 lakh

HTK 6MT – Rs 12.39 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 13.49 lakh

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 13.99 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 15.29 lakh

HTX 6AT – Rs 16.29 lakh

HTX+ 6MT – Rs 16.39 lakh

GTX+ 6AT – Rs 18.15 lakh

X Line 6AT – Rs 18.45 lakh