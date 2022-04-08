EVRE, Signature Global partners to install EV chargers in Delhi NCR

EV charging service provider EVRE and real-estate developer Signature Global have joined hands to set up EV charging points at residential and commercial properties owned and delivered by Signature Global across Delhi NCR. EVRE will provide both AC and DC chargers to the real-estate developer depending upon requirement and location.

As a part of the agreement, EVRE will be installing chargers at eight Signature Global residential properties mainly located in Gurugram, including SG mall at Vaishali, Ghaziabad. Besides putting up the charging stations, EVRE will also be operating and maintaining the chargers.

In terms of safety, the chargers will be capable of telematics for real-time monitoring and dynamic load management. EV owners will be able to charge their cars, monitor their activity, and make payments via the EVRE app. Furthermore, EVRE will be an exclusive EV charging service supplier for the real-estate developer for the next ten years.

Speaking upon the announcement, Krishna K. Jasti, co-founder, EVRE, said, “With nearly 1 million EV registrations, India is moving steadfast towards its clean mobility goals. In order to satiate the EV demand, the realty players must aim to develop future-ready living by capitalising on the EV charging business as encouraged by the central government as well. On its part, EVRE, is working aggressively with realty firms and RWAs to equip EV users with residential EV charging infra. Signature Global is a leading realty player and our partnership with them will us to co-create the largest connected EV charging network in the millennium city”.

Commenting upon the occasion, Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global India Ltd., said, “As a cognizant developer, we have a responsibility towards building a better future for the generations to come. Installing EV Charging stations is our endeavour to contribute towards the Government’s noble efforts. We believe that Housing is now beyond the brick and mortar, it’s a lifestyle with providing an entire nature friendly ecosystem to the residents.”