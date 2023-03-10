CarWale
    Top 5 sub-four metre SUVs sold in India in February 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Top 5 sub-four metre SUVs sold in India in February 2023

    The SUV segment has been trending in the Indian automotive industry for years now. Leading this space are the SUVs from manufacturers like Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata. In line with this, the sub-four metre SUV segment saw steady growth in February 2023. Here are the top five sub-four metre SUVs sold in India last month:

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Claiming the number one spot is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza which registered a sale of 15,787 units in February. This is a 71 per cent growth over the last year’s record where the brand sold 9,256 units of Brezza in the same month. It is worth mentioning here that the sales data for February 2022 is for the pre-facelifted Vitara Brezza. 

    Tata Nexon

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Nexon has become one of the bestsellers for the Indian automaker and has also enjoyed the top spot in the list of top-selling SUVs in India for numerous months, including January 2023. However, for February 2023, the Nexon has slipped into second place by selling 13,914 units.

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Another Tata model which made its mark this month amongst the top-selling SUVs is the Punch. It was launched in India in October 2021. Since then, it has been consistent in drawing good sales volume for the Indian carmaker. Tata sold 11,169 units of Punch in February 2023, thus awarding it third place.

    Hyundai Venue

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Venue received a facelift in June 2022 and since then, the feature-packed SUV has been sailing well with its elder sibling, Creta, in terms of sales. The Korean carmaker managed to sell 9,997 units of Venue last month.

    Kia Sonet

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Another Korean car which made its way into the top five sub-four metre SUV sales list is the Kia Sonet. Kia sold 9,836 units in February 2023, giving tough competition to its distant cousin Hyundai Venue. 

