Weekly news round-up: Toyota Glanza, Jeep Meridian, and Tata Altroz Automatic

In the week gone by, the hatchback segment witnessed two new launches in the form of the Glanza and the Kwid. Besides this, few carmakers announced a price hike on its models as well. We also tell you of two new cars that are slated to be introduced in the coming weeks. Read on to know all about them.

Toyota Glanza launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2022 Glanza in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed hatchback can be had across four trims, five colours, and two gearbox options and you can know more about it here. The Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque.

2022 Renault Kwid launched

Renault India launched the 2022 year update for the Kwid budget hatchback. As a part of the update, the new Kwid is available in two new dual-tone exterior shades, fresh upholstery, and a new RXL (O) trim. To know more about it, click here.

Jeep Meridian unveil date announced

Jeep India has announced that the upcoming three-row Meridian SUV will be unveiled in the country on 29 March. The Meridian will be based on the Compass SUV and will enter the production line sometime in May 2022. It will be offered with a diesel powertrain and multiple seating options.

Tata Altroz launch date confirmed

Tata Motors will launch the Altroz Automatic in the country on 21 March. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol of the hatchback will be mated to a dual-clutch automated transmission for the first time. It will be available in three variants and a new exterior colour, details of which can be read here.

Mercedes-Benz price hike

Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz announced a uniform hike of up to three per cent across the model range. The new prices will come into effect from 1 April, 2022 and you can know more about them here. As per the luxury carmaker, the revision ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Tata cars get dearer

Tata Motors has discreetly hiked the prices of all the models in the line-up. Except for the Altroz hatchback that is set to receive an automated transmission this week, the ex-showroom prices of all other models have been increased. To know the model-wise quantum of increase, click here.