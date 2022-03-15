CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles record cumulative sales of one million units

    Jay Shah

    - S-CNG portfolio comprises nine vehicles 

    - Maruti Suzuki introduced CNG vehicles in 2010

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that its S-CNG range of vehicles has attained a cumulative sale milestone of one million units. The S-CNG range of the automaker includes Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, Ertiga, Celerio, Eeco, Tour-S, and the Super Carry commercial pick-up. 

    The highlights of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicles are re-tuned chassis suspension and braking system, stainless steel CNG pipes, micro-switch, NGV receptacle special nozzle, and CNG filler filter. Recently, the Celerio CNG and Dzire CNG were launched in the country with prices starting at Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. To know more about it, click here.

    Thanking customers for supporting Maruti Suzuki S-CNG cars, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are humbled by the appreciation and positive response received by our S-CNG offerings. As a company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced and environment friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions.”

