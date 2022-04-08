2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga teased; to be launched in India next week

- The new Maruti Ertiga will get a new engine and a new automatic transmission

- Bookings for the updated model are currently underway

Ahead of its official launch that is scheduled to take place on 15 April, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been teased on the brand’s social media channels. The teaser video gives us the first glimpse of the updated model.

As seen in the teaser images here, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will feature a new SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model also gets a set of paddle shifters with the automatic variant. A few other notable features will include a new grille, Suzuki Connect telematics, and an additional variant in the CNG line-up.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be powered by a new 1.5-litre DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine with SHVS technology. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The MPV will be available in five colours across four variants, details of which can be read here. Also on offer will be a CNG variant.