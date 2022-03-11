Maruti-Toyota upcoming SUV begins testing

- Expected to be launched by the end of 2022 or early 2023

- To have distinct exterior styling

The Maruti Suzuki and Toyota alliance was signed a few years back and the duo even introduced two rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki cars in the form of the Toyota Glanza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. However, it was a proper mid-size SUV that kept both the carmakers away from tasting success in the segment. Well, the wait seems to be over. Spotted testing on public roads are the very first prototypes of the SUVs that could be launched sometime by the end of this year

Although heavily covered under the black sheets, there are distinct exterior elements that make the SUVs look different from each other. The first test mule features a mesh grille and split headlamp setup, ORVMs with turn indicators, dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear wiper, a shark fin antenna, and a high-mount stop lamp.

The second prototype seems to be a base variant and gets steel wheels, a shark fin antenna, bumper-mounted headlamps, and DRLs on either side of the grille with a horizontal pattern. Having said that, both the SUVs will share the same jointly developed platform.

The technical specifications of the SUVs are not yet known. However, Maruti Suzuki could make use of the 1.5-litre K15B petrol powertrain that currently does duty on the S-Cross, XL6, Ciaz, and the Vitara Brezza. We expect it to be launched by the end of this year or early 2023. It will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Hyundai Creta.

