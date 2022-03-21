CarWale
    Toyota Glanza launched — Now in pictures

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,526 Views
    Toyota Glanza launched — Now in pictures

    Toyota launched the updated Glanza in India on 15 March, 2022. Yes, this hatchback is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which also received an update recently. However, this Toyota looks slightly different thanks to the design tweaks which we shall see in this picture gallery. We'll also get to its specifications and features subsequently.

    Toyota Glanza Front View

    Up front, this updated model features a bespoke grille and reworked bumpers. They give it a refreshed appeal, and in my opinion, the Glanza looks even better than the Baleno.

    Toyota Glanza Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear of the Glanza remains unchanged and has the same tail lamp clusters as the Baleno. There are no other changes apart from the logo and the branding.

    Toyota Glanza Rear View

    Still, the good thing is that the alloy wheel pattern is different even if the size remains the same. It helps it stand out and looks as striking as its fascia.

    Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter

    Now, the interior of the Glanza is almost identical to that of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Apart from the logo swap, all other things remain unchanged.

    Toyota Glanza Dashboard

    As a result, there's a dual-tone dashboard with a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Then, there's a flat-bottom steering wheel and a twin-dial instrument cluster.

    Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter

    Feature-wise too, the Glanza is identical to the Baleno. It comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, automatic climate control, cruise control, ABS, and ESP.

    Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter

    Powering the 2022 Glanza is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. And no, there's no diesel engine option for the premium hatchback.

    Toyota Glanza Right Front Three Quarter

    Also, it's the same K12N DualJet unit that also powers the Baleno. Here too, it comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

    Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter

    Toyota offers the new Glanza in four variants — E, S, G, and V. The car is available with a warranty of up to five years or 2,20,000km and prices start at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
