Toyota Glanza launched — Now in pictures

Toyota launched the updated Glanza in India on 15 March, 2022. Yes, this hatchback is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which also received an update recently. However, this Toyota looks slightly different thanks to the design tweaks which we shall see in this picture gallery. We'll also get to its specifications and features subsequently.

Up front, this updated model features a bespoke grille and reworked bumpers. They give it a refreshed appeal, and in my opinion, the Glanza looks even better than the Baleno.

The rear of the Glanza remains unchanged and has the same tail lamp clusters as the Baleno. There are no other changes apart from the logo and the branding.

Still, the good thing is that the alloy wheel pattern is different even if the size remains the same. It helps it stand out and looks as striking as its fascia.

Now, the interior of the Glanza is almost identical to that of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Apart from the logo swap, all other things remain unchanged.

As a result, there's a dual-tone dashboard with a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Then, there's a flat-bottom steering wheel and a twin-dial instrument cluster.

Feature-wise too, the Glanza is identical to the Baleno. It comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, automatic climate control, cruise control, ABS, and ESP.

Powering the 2022 Glanza is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. And no, there's no diesel engine option for the premium hatchback.

Also, it's the same K12N DualJet unit that also powers the Baleno. Here too, it comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Toyota offers the new Glanza in four variants — E, S, G, and V. The car is available with a warranty of up to five years or 2,20,000km and prices start at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).