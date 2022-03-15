CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon, Tiago, Punch, and Safari prices hiked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    366 Views
    Tata Nexon, Tiago, Punch, and Safari prices hiked

    - No price hike for Tata Altroz

    - Ex-showroom prices of the Kaziranga range remain unaltered

    Tata Motors has hiked the prices of all its models in the line-up. The ex-showroom prices of all the variants of Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Punch, and Tigor have been hiked by Rs 3,000. As for the Harrier SUV, the price increase ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 46,600. 

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    However, it is to be noted that the prices of the recently launched Kaziranga range remain unchanged. The models under the Kaziranga edition include the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Besides this, the prices of the Nexon EV has also been hiked by up to Rs 25,000, details of which can be read here.

    The Tata Altroz has also been left out from the purview of the price hike. The Indian automaker is expected to launch the Altroz with an automated gearbox this week. The bookings for the same commenced earlier this month and it will be available in XT+, XZ, and XZ+ variants, and you can know more about it here.

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    Last week, Tata Motors also launched four new variants of the Tata Nexon SUV. These variants are equipped with features such as front ventilated seats, an air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, and a new Royale Blue exterior colour. To know more about it, click here.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG arrives at local dealerships in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32271 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32271 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon, Tiago, Punch, and Safari prices hiked