Tata Nexon, Tiago, Punch, and Safari prices hiked

- No price hike for Tata Altroz

- Ex-showroom prices of the Kaziranga range remain unaltered

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of all its models in the line-up. The ex-showroom prices of all the variants of Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Punch, and Tigor have been hiked by Rs 3,000. As for the Harrier SUV, the price increase ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 46,600.

However, it is to be noted that the prices of the recently launched Kaziranga range remain unchanged. The models under the Kaziranga edition include the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Besides this, the prices of the Nexon EV has also been hiked by up to Rs 25,000, details of which can be read here.

The Tata Altroz has also been left out from the purview of the price hike. The Indian automaker is expected to launch the Altroz with an automated gearbox this week. The bookings for the same commenced earlier this month and it will be available in XT+, XZ, and XZ+ variants, and you can know more about it here.

Last week, Tata Motors also launched four new variants of the Tata Nexon SUV. These variants are equipped with features such as front ventilated seats, an air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, and a new Royale Blue exterior colour. To know more about it, click here.