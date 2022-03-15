CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG arrives at local dealerships in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG arrives at local dealerships in India

    - The Dzire CNG was launched in the country last week

    - The CNG version is available in VXi and ZXi variants

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki introduced the CNG version of the Dzire sub-four metre sedan in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The bi-fuel version of the model has now begun arriving at dealerships across India.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear View

    As seen in the images here, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG was spotted at a local dealership in the country. The CNG version of the model is claimed to return a fuel economy of 31.12km/kg. Customers can choose from two variants including VXi and ZXi.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol motor, but the state of tune has been changed. This motor now produces 76bhp and 98Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer. The Dzire CNG rivals the likes of the Hyundai Aura CNG and the Tata Tigor CNG.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    ₹ 6.09 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
