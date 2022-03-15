Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG arrives at local dealerships in India

- The Dzire CNG was launched in the country last week

- The CNG version is available in VXi and ZXi variants

Last week, Maruti Suzuki introduced the CNG version of the Dzire sub-four metre sedan in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The bi-fuel version of the model has now begun arriving at dealerships across India.

As seen in the images here, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG was spotted at a local dealership in the country. The CNG version of the model is claimed to return a fuel economy of 31.12km/kg. Customers can choose from two variants including VXi and ZXi.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol motor, but the state of tune has been changed. This motor now produces 76bhp and 98Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer. The Dzire CNG rivals the likes of the Hyundai Aura CNG and the Tata Tigor CNG.

Image Source