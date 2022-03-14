Top three compact SUVs sold in India in February 2022

In the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the compact SUV segment. Interestingly, the compact SUV segment is also a strong contributor to the overall sales. The top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India in February 2022, are as follows -

Tata Nexon

In the last few months, we have witnessed a steady rise in the sales figures for the Nexon compact SUV. Back in February 2022, Tata Nexon has registered 12,259-unit sales as compared to 7,929-unit sales in February 2021, thereby witnessing strong growth of 55 per cent. Moreover, the Nexon is also the bestselling model for the Indian automaker. On the other hand, the electric version of the Nexon has also found many takers in the country.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero has emerged as the second bestselling model in this segment. This old-school SUV has been a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. The company sold 11,045 units of the Bolero last month as compared to 4,843-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 128 per cent. Interestingly, the Bolero was also the bestselling model for the company in February 2022. Back in July 2021, Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo which has also been quick to emerge as a popular choice in this segment.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue claims the third rank despite a nine per cent drop in sales in February 2022. The company sold 10,212-unit sales last month as compared to 11,224-unit sales in February 2021. In terms of overall sales, the Venue emerges as the ninth bestselling model in the country last month.