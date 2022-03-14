CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top three compact SUVs sold in India in February 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,526 Views
    Top three compact SUVs sold in India in February 2022

    In the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the compact SUV segment. Interestingly, the compact SUV segment is also a strong contributor to the overall sales. The top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India in February 2022, are as follows -

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    In the last few months, we have witnessed a steady rise in the sales figures for the Nexon compact SUV. Back in February 2022, Tata Nexon has registered 12,259-unit sales as compared to 7,929-unit sales in February 2021, thereby witnessing strong growth of 55 per cent. Moreover, the Nexon is also the bestselling model for the Indian automaker. On the other hand, the electric version of the Nexon has also found many takers in the country. 

    Mahindra Bolero

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Bolero has emerged as the second bestselling model in this segment. This old-school SUV has been a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. The company sold 11,045 units of the Bolero last month as compared to 4,843-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 128 per cent. Interestingly, the Bolero was also the bestselling model for the company in February 2022. Back in July 2021, Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo which has also been quick to emerge as a popular choice in this segment. 

    Hyundai Venue

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue claims the third rank despite a nine per cent drop in sales in February 2022. The company sold 10,212-unit sales last month as compared to 11,224-unit sales in February 2021. In terms of overall sales, the Venue emerges as the ninth bestselling model in the country last month.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV prices hiked; new price list revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4759 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4759 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top three compact SUVs sold in India in February 2022