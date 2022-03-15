New Toyota Glanza launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.39 lakh

- The 2022 Toyota Glanza is available in four variants

- The refreshed model is powered by a new 89bhp, 1.2-litre, dual VVT petrol engine

The heavily updated Toyota Glanza has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed version of the premium hatchback gets a reworked exterior design, new features, and a new petrol engine. Customers can choose from four variants including E, S, G, and V.

Powering the 2022 Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The model is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 22.9kmpl for the latter.

In terms of design, the updated Toyota Glanza gets a new single slat grille, new LED projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and split LED tail lights.

Inside, the Toyota Glanza facelift comes equipped with a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, a dual-tone dashboard, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and an Arkamys-sourced music system. Safety features on the model include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder system.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Toyota Glanza (all prices, ex-showroom):

Toyota Glanza E MT: Rs 6.39 lakh

Toyota Glanza S MT: Rs 7.29 lakh

Toyota Glanza S AMT: Rs 7.79 lakh

Toyota Glanza G MT: Rs 8.24 lakh

Toyota Glanza G AMT: Rs 8.74 lakh

Toyota Glanza V MT: Rs 9.19 lakh

Toyota Glanza V AMT: Rs 9.69 lakh